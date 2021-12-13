DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police have identified the man suspected of stealing a vehicle with a child inside.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS the car was stolen in the 600 block of Watervliet Avenue around 11 p.m. on Nov. 15. The child that was inside the car at the time was later found safe.

Police on Monday said the suspect was identified and the vehicle was found and recovered. The suspect is facing charges of kidnapping, grant theft of a motor vehicle, and petty theft, according to records from Dayton Municipal Court.

Police had been looking for the suspect and the 2021 Hyundai Kona for several weeks after the theft.