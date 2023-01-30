DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There were 33 vehicles stolen between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29, according to a post by Dayton Police and Fire.

Dayton Police and Fire reported that of the 33 vehicles stolen, 24 of them were either a Kia or a Hyundai.

A total of four arrests were made for Receiving Stolen Property related to Grand Theft Auto.

Police again urged owners of these kinds of vehicles to consider getting an anti-theft device such as a vehicle immobilization device, a steering wheel lock, glass-break sensors or battery disconnect switches. They also recommended parking in well-lit areas or in a parking garage if possible.

Residents were also told to stay vigilant and not leave keys in cars.

The LexisNexis Community Crime Map details thefts in the area, as well as other crimes.