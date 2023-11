DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the Dayton Police Department, the person shown in the photos below allegedly broke into 2nd Hand Consignment and then used a stolen credit card at a Sunoco gas station and a smoke shop.

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

If you have any information, you are asked to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or Detective Jerry Bell at 937-333-2388.