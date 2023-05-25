DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon addressing Wednesday’s shooting of a sword-wielding man by officers.

According to the Dayton Police Department, this event will be held at 3 p.m. in the Safety Building. You can watch it live in the video player above.

On Wednesday, May 24, officers were called to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue on reports of a naked man with a sword. When officers arrived on the scene, the man reportedly charged at them with the sword. Both officers opened fire, striking the suspect.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.