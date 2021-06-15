Dayton Police asking for public’s help identifying man who stole ATM

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole an ATM in Dayton.

Police said that the male suspect broke into the BP on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 1 a.m. on June 10. Surveillance video shows the suspect break into the gas station, pull an unmarked black Chevy Z71 1500 around and lift the ATM into the bed before driving away.

#HELPID Male broke into BP on Edwin C. Moses Blvd. on 6/10 at 1am & stole ATM. Suspect wearing light shirt, dark pants, white shoes, black hat, & black & white blanket. Vehicle is dk blue Chevy Z71 1500, no rear plate

The suspect can be seen wearing a light colored shirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes and a black hat with a red bill. He was also wrapped in a black and white blanket during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.