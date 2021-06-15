Dayton Police asking for public’s help identifying man who stole ATM

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole an ATM in Dayton.
Police said that the male suspect broke into the BP on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 1 a.m. on June 10. Surveillance video shows the suspect break into the gas station, pull an unmarked black Chevy Z71 1500 around and lift the ATM into the bed before driving away.
The suspect can be seen wearing a light colored shirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes and a black hat with a red bill. He was also wrapped in a black and white blanket during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
