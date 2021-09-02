Dayton Police ask for public’s help locating vehicular assault suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Miami Valley Crime Stoppers)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman on Miami Valley Crime Stoppers “most wanted” list.

Shawna Harris, 25, is wanted for her involvement in a head-on crash that allegedly paralyzed a 5-year-old in early January.

According to a crash report, Harris went left of center while driving north on Philadelphia Drive which caused her to run head-on into another car. The report indicates that Harris was had four other people in the vehicle with her, including a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old.

Police officers marked that all three children suffered from “suspected serious injury” and were all taken to Dayton Children’s hospital. Harris also suffered serious injury but her 23-year-old passenger only received minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Grandview Hospital with suspect serious injuries.

The crash report indicates that both Harris and the other driver’s blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit at the time of the incident.

Harris is now wanted for aggravated vehicular assault by the Dayton Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

See it: People rescued from flooded NJ home; children picnic nearby

Plane Crash into Building in Farmington

Farmington police provide update on plane crash

Governor Ned Lamont tours the damage at the Farmington plane crash

Oklahoma abortion clinic already seeing a surge in Texas patients as abortion law takes effect

Student describes scene at Mount Tabor High School after deadly shooting

More News