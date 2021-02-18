Dayton Police ask for help identifying serial armed robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are asking for help identifying a potential serial robbery suspect, whose most recent robbery was Saturday, Feb. 13 around 8:35 p.m.

Police said the suspect has robbed the Dollar General at 445 Salem Avenue several times. Each time it was an armed robbery because the suspect carries a handgun.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of these incidents.

If anyone recognizes this person or knows anything about these crimes, please call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

