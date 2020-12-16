Dayton Police ask for help identifying ‘Nutcracker’ statue theft suspects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department needs help identifying two people suspected of stealing a six foot tall “Nutcracker” statue outside an apartment in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Authorities said the male suspect loosened and removed the statue while the female suspect stood watch. The theft took place on Nov. 26 around at roughly 12:30 a.m.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this theft to contact Detective Florea at 937-333-1162 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
