Dayton Police ask for help identifying 2 suspects involved in debit card theft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who used a stolen debit card at a store on Huffman Avenue in December 2020.

Police said both suspect are men, one was wearing a dark coat with dark green pants, as well as a multi-colored head cover and key chain around his neck. They did not provide a description of the other suspect.

After using the debit card they left the store in a silver minivan.

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you contact 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

