DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department has announced a curfew sweep for Friday, May 27.

According to a Facebook post by Dayton Police and Fire, the sweep is in response to complaints of disruptive activities, including fighting and property destruction, allegedly by groups of juveniles. Police said these activities usually happen in late hours or on weekends.

Police said that City of Dayton law says anyone under the age of 18 not accompanied by a parent or guardian is not allowed to loiter, loaf or idle on or about any public street, avenue, alley, park or public place between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except under specific conditions.

Any juvenile picked up after curfew will be transported to the Central Business District headquarters at 248 Salem Ave. to be picked up by a parent or guardian. Dayton police said the juvenile and parent or guardian will receive a minor misdemeanor citation.

Police said they will attempt to contact a parent or guardian to pick up the juvenile, however, if no one is located the juvenile will be taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. They will remain there until a parent or guardian is located.