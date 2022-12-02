Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is seeking information after a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday night.

According to the Dayton Police Department, a man was struck by a vehicle in the alley behind 1939 N. Main St. around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Police reported that the man succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2008 or 2010 Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country. The vehicle could be missing a piece of its right lower rocker bar paneling behind the front passenger wheel. The piece measures about 7″ x 5″.

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miniard at 937-333-1104 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.