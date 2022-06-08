DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An overnight incident caused officers to call for backup in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers were at a home on Lorenz Avenue around 11 p.m. on Tuesday for a weapons complaint.

When officers went to confront the suspect, the person ran and officers followed. Police said the suspect fired a gun, causing officers to drop a signal 99 requesting backup.

Dayton police on scene said it is unclear at this time if the suspect shot directly at the officers.

Police said the person was eventually taken into custody and they recovered a weapon from inside the home.

No one was injured.