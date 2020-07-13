Dayton PD looking for vehicle connected to shooting on Germantown Pike

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police were sent to Germantown Pike Monday around 2 p.m after shots were fired at a Chrysler 300 and a man was reportedly hit.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that police are looking for a black Mercedes which is thought to be connected to the shooting. The car was last seen headed towards Middletown on Route 4.

The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

