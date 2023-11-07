DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are seeking help to locate a vehicle in connection to a recent homicide.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, a man died on Nov. 1 on Richmond Ave. in Dayton. Police determined the death to be a homicide.

Now, Dayton PD is requesting help to locate a vehicle wanted in relation to the incident. The vehicle is described as a red and white Ford pickup truck.

  • (Photo/Dayton PD)
  • (Photo/Dayton PD)
  • (Photo/Dayton PD)

The Dayton Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Dayton detectives at 937-333-1232. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.