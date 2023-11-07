DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are seeking help to locate a vehicle in connection to a recent homicide.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, a man died on Nov. 1 on Richmond Ave. in Dayton. Police determined the death to be a homicide.

Now, Dayton PD is requesting help to locate a vehicle wanted in relation to the incident. The vehicle is described as a red and white Ford pickup truck.

The Dayton Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Dayton detectives at 937-333-1232. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.