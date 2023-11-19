DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were dispatched early Sunday morning on reports of a shooting.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 18 in reference to a shooting. Crews were sent out to the intersection of N. Main St. and E. Maplewood Ave. in Dayton.

It is currently unknown how many people were involved or if anyone was injured.

The incident is currently under investigation by Dayton Police Department.

