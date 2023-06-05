DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at an apartment on Superior Avenue.

Police say a white SUV with about five people inside pulled up and went inside the apartment. That group and another group inside exchanged gunfire.

The driver of the SUV was killed, and four others were shot. The four people who were shot are in stable condition, according to police.

Officers also found a large amount of drugs inside, consisting mainly of marijuana.

Police are searching for additional suspects but say they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.