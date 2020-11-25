Dayton man sentenced up to 23 years in prison for child porn, sexual imposition conviction

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Searls

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Christopher Searls,
38, of Dayton, has been indicted for possessing dozens of sexually explicit videos depicting minors. Searls was previously indicted for two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that 38-year-old Christopher Searls, of Dayton, was sentenced to a range of 19 to 23 years in prison after being convicted for possessing child pornography and Gross Sexual Imposition.

In April 2020, a 9-year-old victim told authorities that Searls had inappropriately touched her.

An investigation uncovered that he had shown pornographic videos to the victim. This prompted authorities to acquire a search warrant for Searls’ home, where a computer was found with a significant amount of child pornography.

“Not only did this defendant sexually assault a 9 year old child, he showed her pornographic videos and child pornography. In order to protect other children from this defendant, he deserves the lengthy prison sentence,” said Heck.

He was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on Aug. 26 for:

  • 60 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor
  • One count of Attempt to Commit Tampering with Evidence

Searls is now a Tier III Sex Offender which, upon his release, will require him to register with the Sheriff’s Office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS