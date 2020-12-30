Dayton man sentenced up to 15 years in prison for 2019 armed home invasion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of 22-year-old Darrius Jamal Pattson, of Dayton, after he was convicted of nine counts in connection to an armed home invasion in November 2019.

Pattson was sentenced to a range of 12 to 15 years in prison.

Authorities said that he, along with one adult and one juvenile, went to a home on Monroe Avenue in Harrison Township on Nov. 26, 2019. Pattson kicked in the door and entered the home with the other adult.

They held two adult residents and two children, ages five and two, at gunpoint while ransacking the home. Authorities said that Pattson also shot the residents six-month-old puppy. He then forced the children’s mother into their family car, made her drive him to an ATM and had her withdraw money. He left her lying face down in an alley and stole the vehicle.

The family’s car was found crashed the following night. Pattson was found driving a different stolen car on Dec. 5, 2019. When officers tried to stop him he fled and eventually crashed that vehicle into a light pole.

Pattson then fled on foot but was eventually caught and taken into custody by police.

On Nov. 25 he was found guilty of:

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Aggravated Burglary

One count of Kidnapping

Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

One count of Grand Theft – motor vehicle

One count of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer

One count of Cruelty to Companion Animals

One count of Receiving Stolen Property – motor vehicle

Two counts of Aggravated Menacing

“The defendant terrorized this family by holding them at gunpoint, including holding a firearm pointed at a two-year-old child, shooting the family dog and abducting their mother,” Heck said. “Furthermore, the defendant had been released from prison for just a couple of months before committing this home invasion. He certainly deserves this lengthy prison sentence.”

The case against the other adult who worked with Pattson is pending and will be set for trial at a later date.