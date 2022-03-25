DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to over 30 years in prison after being convicted for the 2020 shooting of a 27-year-old woman in Moraine.

According to a release from the office of Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., 29-year-old Shaquille Shackleford was sitting in the back seat of a car parked by a Moraine Red Roof Inn, when he got into a fight with another passenger in the car. When the woman driving tried to intervene, Shackleford pulled out a gun and shot several rounds into the back of her seat, injuring her. The woman was left paralyzed but survived her wounds. This incident occurred on May 8, 2020.

A few days later, on May 11, he shot another man several times in Dayton.

On September 18, 2020, he was charged with Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felonious Assault Causing Serious Harm, the release said. He was also charged with Improper handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle and Having Weapons While Under a Disability.

These charges were in addition to the ones he had received for the May 11 shooting.

Shackleford was determined to be guilty by a jury trial on March 2, 2022. On March 25, he was sentenced to the maximum consecutive sentences of at least 34 and-a-half years in prison. This sentence is in addition to the 20 years in prison Shackleford was sentenced to for the May 11 shooting.