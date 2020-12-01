Dayton man sentenced to over 19 years in prison for armed robberies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Marquice Murray, 22, of Dayton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday for committing at least five armed robberies.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers said Muray was sentenced to 230 months, a little over 19 years, in prison for robbing local cell phone stores and retail establishments at gunpoint.

According to court documents, in December 2019, Murray brandished a firearm while robbing the Boost Mobile store on West Third Street in Dayton. After committing the robbery, Murray fled as a security guard chased him — eventually shooting a gun at the security guard.

Murray brandished firearms on at least four other occasions while committing robbery. He robbed the Boost Mobile on North Main Street in Dayton twice, in October and November 2019. He committed armed robbery at two different Family Dollar Stores in December 2019.

Murray pleaded guilty in August 2020 to brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime and to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.