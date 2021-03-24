Dayton man sentenced to minimum of 9 years for critically injuring woman in 2019 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Dayton man convicted of charges related to a traffic crash that critically injured a 65-year-old woman.

Joshua Owen Sams, 32, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison after striking the vehicle of 65-year-old Virginia Steinhauser head-on in March 2019.

Steihauser was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She died in February 2020 as a result of complications from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

“This defendant was driving even though his license was under multiple suspensions and he was under the influence of drugs. He crashed head-on into the victim’s vehicle, causing her to suffer from serious injuries and ultimately her death,” said Heck.

Sams was found guilty March 11 for aggravated vehicular assault and possession of drugs.