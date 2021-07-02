Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Dayton man convicted in the shooting death of 46-year-old Christopher Campbell in 2019.

Carson D. Barker, 35, was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 29-years in prison.

The evening of May 26, 2019, Dayton police officers were sent to the playground area of the Dayton Boys Preparatory Academy. There, they discovered a vehicle that had crashed into the playground with Campbell inside. The victim, who had been shot, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries the next day.

Witnesses were able to help police determine where the shooting took place. Campbell was shot somewhere near the intersection of West Second street and North Antioch Street, got into his vehicle and drove a short distance before losing control.

On June 17, after a trial, Barker was found guilty as charged on counts of murder, felonious assault and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises. A separate trial found him guilty of having weapons while under disability.

Barker was also ordered to pay $4,608.78 in restitution.