Dayton man sentenced to 9 years after shooting into crowd at Huber Heights bar

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that 35-year-old Michael J. Prater, of Dayton, was sentenced to nine years in prison for shooting into a crowd at Villa Tavern in Huber Heights.
Police were dispatched to Villa Tavern on reports of a shooting May 15, 2019. When they arrived they found four shooting victims — witnesses told authorities that Prater fired multiple rounds at the crowd while they listened to live music.
Prater then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a woman. After investigating further, police identified Prater and his wife who drove the getaway vehicle.
A Grand Jury indicted Prater in May 2019 and he was found guilty on Dec. 18, 2020. Wednesday he was sentenced to nine years for four counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon
“This defendant fired multiple rounds into a crowded bar. Thankfully, no one was killed by this defendant’s actions,” said Heck.
