Dayton man sentenced to 8 years for forcing child into trunk as punishment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Dayton man who locked an 8-year-old child in the trunk of a vehicle as punishment.

Damon Eugene Ellis, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison. On Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, one of Ellis’ neighbors called 911 after witnessing him drag the boy from his Water Street apartment and place him in a trunk.

The neighbor reported that the child had no coat or shoes, and surveillance footage corroborated these facts, as well as show Ellis forcing the child into the trunk.

Later, the victim told police that Ellis placed him in the trunk as a form of punishment.

“The actions of this defendant were shocking. He forced a child into the trunk of a car without shoes or a coat when it was about 20 degrees outside. Thankfully, a citizen called the police and reported what he saw. This is an excellent example of why we say, ‘see something, say something,'” said Heck.

was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on Dec. 31, 202, and was sentenced on June 8. After the trial, the jury returned a guilty verdict on counts of kidnapping and endangering children.

Along with his eight year sentence, Ellis was ordered to register as a Violent Offender after he’s released from prison.