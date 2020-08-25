Dayton man sentenced to 49 years-to-life for 2018 Huber Heights murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Tylin Watson, 20, of Dayton, was sentenced to 49 years-to-life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the shooting death of Sorin Farcas in Huber Heights.
Huber Heights police responded to a call May 28, 2018, for a shooting in a garage on Charnwood Drive. There, they found the victim had been fatally shot in the head.
Watson was found guilty in a separate trial of Having Weapons While Under Disability for a prior conviction. He will serve life in prison and will not be considered for parole until he has served at least 49 years.
