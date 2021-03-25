Dayton man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting, robbing a man in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Dayton man convicted on counts connected to the shooting and robbing of a man outside a Miami Township motel in December 2019.

Jesse Lamar Shepherd, 29, was sentenced to a minimum of 45 years in prison after shooting the victim in the head and stealing from his truck.

On January 28, 2020, Shepherd was indicted for:

  • Two counts Attempted Aggravated Murder
  • One count Attempted Murder
  • Three counts Aggravated Robbery
  • Two counts Felonious Assault
  • One count Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer

