Dayton man sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting, robbing a man in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Dayton man convicted on counts connected to the shooting and robbing of a man outside a Miami Township motel in December 2019.
Jesse Lamar Shepherd, 29, was sentenced to a minimum of 45 years in prison after shooting the victim in the head and stealing from his truck.
On January 28, 2020, Shepherd was indicted for:
- Two counts Attempted Aggravated Murder
- One count Attempted Murder
- Three counts Aggravated Robbery
- Two counts Felonious Assault
- One count Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer