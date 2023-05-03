DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been sentenced to over 40 years in prison in relation to a string of brutal rapes that happened nearly a decade ago.

According to authorities, at least four women were kidnapped, beaten and raped in 2013 and 2014. One victim even suffered a broken back from the incident.

Several years after the case went cold, Tiandre Turner was arrested by the Dayton Police Department on Nov. 14, 2022. He was then sentenced to 44 years in prison on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

One victim had reportedly told the Dayton Police Department, “Now my chains are off. He gets to wear the chains I’ve carried around for ten years.”

Major Brian Johns spoke after the sentencing, saying he believes there are more victims, “If there’s more victims out there, this is far from over.”

Anyone with information can contact the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS or the Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 222-STOP.