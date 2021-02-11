Dayton man sentenced to 24 years in prison for distributing drugs, causing fatal overdose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday to 288 months in prison for distributing carfentanil, fentanyl and heroin that resulted in at least one overdose death.

Myron D. Baker, 37, pleaded guilty to two federal drug offenses the day he was scheduled to stand trial in November 2019.

According to court documents, Baker began conspiring with others to obtain and distribute opioids in Gallipolis and Dayton as early as January 2017. Baker had a home on Lexington Avenue in Dayton where he stored, packaged and distributed drugs.

Prosecutors allege that Baker and others were responsible for several overdoses and at least one that was fatal.

As part of his plea, Baker accepted responsibility for causing the death of one individual and serious bodily injury to at least two others who experienced non-fatal overdoses. Baker later attempted to withdraw his guilty plea but was eventually denied by the Court.