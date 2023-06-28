DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced in U.S. District Court for drug and firearms on Wednesday.

According to a release, 37-year-old Laramie Lawson, of Dayton, was sentenced to 204 months in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute “bulk amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl, plus possessing a firearm.

Lawson had over 5.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, over 500 grams of fentanyl and three firearms, magazines and ammunition.

“To others who may consider going down the same path as Lawson: dealing drugs may seem like easy money, but it is not worth it to lose your liberty,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said.

Law enforcement first encountered Lawson in 2021 at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). After an investigation conducted by the FBI, he was indicted in 2022 and sentenced on Wednesday, June 28.