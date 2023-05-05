DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced for the murder of a 21-year-old man in 2020.

Allante Holland, 28, was sentenced to 40 to 45 ½ years to life in prison after being convicted on multiple counts in connection to the shooting death of Trevone Turner on July 17, 2020.

On July 17, 2020, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on a report of multiple gunshots at

the 200 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Township, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney.

Upon arrival, they located a person who had been shot in the back of the head, later identified as 21‐year‐old Trevone Turner. Turner was transported to a hospital but died two days later from his injuries.

Further investigation determined that Holland and the victim were part of a group of individuals that fired multiple rounds at a Fer Don Road residence, the release states.

On April 27, 2022, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Holland for:

3 counts of Murder

2 counts of Felonious Assault

1 count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm At or Into a Habitation

1 count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

1 count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior drug conviction

On April 21, 2023, after a trial, the jury found Holland guilty as charged on all counts and firearm specifications.

On Friday, Holland was sentenced to 40 to 45 ½ years to life in prison.