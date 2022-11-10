Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to prison for stealing a brightly colored revolver as well as a gold Jaguar vehicle, authorities said.

According to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker, 29-year-old Timothy Crider stole a gold jaguar and a pink revolver from a victim in Dayton. In March of 2021, police found Crider in the stolen jaguar and discovered he was already wanted for grand theft auto and theft of a firearm. The pink revolver was found under the driver’s seat.

According to the release, Crider had previously been convicted of robbery resulting in injury and aggravated robbery. Since these are both felony offenses, Crider is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Crider pleaded guilty in July of 2022 and was sentenced to spend eight years in prison. However, this sentence will not begin until after Crider has served his current sentence in Shelby County. According to the release, Crider was sentenced to 30 months in prison in Shelby County after spitting on a corrections officer while he knew he was hepatitis C positive.