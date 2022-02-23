DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 28-year-old Dayton man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for murder.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Wednesday Kendall Beasley was sentenced after being convicted of aggravated murder of 31-year-old Shanika Bogan, of Dayton.

According to the release, relatives of Bogan went to her apartment on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after being unable to reach her. The relatives found her dead body inside. An autopsy determined that Bogan had been strangled to death.

Witnesses, including Bogan’s children, identified Beasley as the last person seen with her. Heck said the two had reportedly been dating since Beasley was released from prison approximately three weeks before Bogan’s death.

Heck said Beasley was believed to have fled the state, but was located at a relative’s home in Dayton. He was indicted on May 17, 2021. On January 27, 2022, Beasley pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder with a repeat violent offender specification.

Beasley will not be eligible for consideration until after he served at least 25 years.