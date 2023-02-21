DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man faces 15 and a half years in prison after being convicted of shooting two men outside a bar, killing one.

Gregory Bush, Jr., 42, was sentenced after being convicted for shooting two men outside a Germantown Pike bar, killing one, on Sept. 11, 2020, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched on a report of a shooting outside Napoleans Reloaded on Germantown Pike.

Upon arrival, they located a shooting victim, Lavar Edward Bagley, Sr., who was deceased. They learned that a second shooting victim had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Further investigation and evidence, including witness statements and surveillance video, revealed Bush, while inside his car, shot at both victims in the parking lot, killing one of the men.

On Jan. 30, 2023, Bush was convicted of one count of involuntary manslaughter with a 5-year firearm specification, and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm.