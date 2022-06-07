DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after holding his girlfriend and her two sons hostage, causing a standoff that lasted over 13 hours in January 2020.

Around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2020, Dayton officers responded to an apartment on Briarwood Avenue. Upon their arrival, they tried to arrest then 21-year-old Derrick Lewis on an outstanding warrant. He ran back to the apartment and grabbed a gun, forcing his girlfriend and two sons to stay inside.

Lewis fired at police three times, the release said, but he did not hit anyone. SWAT was called to the scene and engaged Lewis in a standoff that lasted over 13 hours. During this time, he did not allow his girlfriend and her sons to leave.

Lewis was arrested and on January 14, 2020, he was charged with the following:

Two counts of Felonious Assault on a police officer

Three counts of Kidnapping

One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

One count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm At or Into a Habitation

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior drug conviction

One count of Inducing Panic

One count of Domestic Violence

One count of Endangering Children

The counts of felonious assault included 3‐year and 7‐year firearm specifications for discharging a

firearm at a law enforcement officer, the Prosecutor’s Office said. The counts of kidnapping included 3‐year firearm specifications.

Lewis was found guilty as charged of all counts and on Monday, June 6, he was sentenced to serve a total of 18 years in prison.