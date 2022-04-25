DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A previously convicted Dayton man was sentenced to several years in prison for possessing a firearm near a bar.

Aaron Doakes, 33, was sentenced to 100 months in prison for possessing firearms and ammunition after being convicted of a felony crime, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

In February 2020, Dayton police officers were sent to the area of the Uptown Lounge on West Third Street to investigate after a firearm was seen in a running vehicle with no one inside.

The release said Doakes returned to the vehicle holding the key fob, but fled on foot from police. While running, he discarded a Glock 9mm magazine that was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Doakes was arrested. Officers later found four additional firearms and nearly $10,000 in cash in Doakes’s home and on him.

Doakes pleaded guilty in September 2021 to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime. He was previously convicted of various violent assaults, including with a deadly weapon.