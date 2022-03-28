DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 45-year-old Dayton man was sentenced for the death of a homeless woman Monday.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Ricky Hill was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of 25-year-old Faith Guffey.

According to the release, Dayton police was sent to Caho Street on October 11, 2021 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Guffey shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Hill was later identified as the shooter and was indicted on counts of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons while under disability. He had just been released from prison in July after serving 28 years for an attempted murder conviction.

Hill will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least 22 1/2 years in prison.