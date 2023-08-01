DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to prison after hitting a woman in the face with a hot clothing iron last October.

Malik Rasheed, 47, was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison after being convicted of felonious assault, according to a release from Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

On the evening of Oct. 22, 2022, Dayton police officers responded to a Kenilworth Avenue residence on a report of domestic violence.

The victim was found to have a large burn on the side of her face from being struck with a hot clothing iron and had other injuries from being repeatedly hit and kicked by Rasheed, the release states.

Rasheed had only lived with the victim, who was his girlfriend, for about two weeks when they got into an argument, and he attacked her. The victim fled the residence and went to a neighbor’s home, and she called 911, the release states.

On Oct. 7, 2022, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Rasheed on one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm.

On Tuesday, the jury found Rasheed guilty as charged.