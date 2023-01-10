DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced to prison after injuring an officer by dragging him with an ATV in August 2021.

Deontaye Trammell, 27, was charged with:

One count of Felonious Assault on a Police Officer

Two counts of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Two counts of Assault on a Police Officer

One count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon

One count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability from a prior drug conviction

One count of Obstructing Official Business

On the evening of Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, Dayton police officers spotted a group of ATV

riders committing traffic violations in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

When the officers activated their cruiser’s overhead lights, all but Trammell fled. Trammell had stalled his engine. As the officers were approaching on foot, Trammell got his ATV restarted and then reversed, striking a vehicle behind him.

One of the officers tried to grab Trammell, but he drove forward, dragging the officer several feet before crashing into a street sign, pinning the officer between the ATV and the sign pole.

Officers were able to take Trammell into custody after an officer deployed a taser and a police K-9 bit Trammell.

The injured officer required several stitches to close a large laceration to his leg. A search of Trammell’s backpack revealed a loaded handgun was in his possession, the release states.

Trammell was sentenced to a total of 3 to 4 .5 years in prison and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.