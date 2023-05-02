Video features previous coverage of investigation.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been sentenced Tuesday for a murder in which he disposed of a body in a garage.

Jeremy Van Voorhis, 48, was sentenced to a total of 22 years to life in prison.

On Aug. 18, 2022, Dayton police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue for a complaint of a foul odor coming from a garage.

When officers investigated, they located the body of the victim, 44-year-old Clinton Pierce, who had been reported missing July 15, 2022.

Pierce had been shot in the back of his head and his body left hidden in the garage, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Further investigation determined Voorhis had fatally shot Pierce and disposed of the body, the release states.

On Sept. 9, 2022, a Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Voorhis on:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Gross Abuse of a Corpse

One count of Tampering with Evidence

On March 24, 2023, Voorhis’ trial ended with a jury finding him guilty on all counts and specifications.