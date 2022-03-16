DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced for a 2020 crash that killed an 18-year-old.

Caleb Whitfield, 22, was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison for the fatal crash, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Whitfield had been found guilty on five counts related to the incident.

The office said on Thursday, June 25, 2020, deputies in Harrison Township saw a vehicle that was reported stolen in an aggravated robbery. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver hit a detective’s vehicle then fled.

The suspect vehicle crashed after a short police pursuit. The driver, identified as Whitfield, tried to flee but was captured and taken into custody, according to the release. Rodnesha Thompson, 18, who was in the suspect vehicle, died from the crash. Two other passengers were seriously injured.

The prosecutor’s office said Whitfield did not have a driver’s license at the time of the crash. A jury indicted Whitfield on August 11, 2021 for: one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of resisting arrest.

Whitfield was found guilty on all counts on March 1, 2022. He was sentenced to the maximum sentence of at least 17 years in prison and his driver’s license was suspended for life.