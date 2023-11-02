DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been sentenced for charges of a deadly shooting on Mother’s Day 2022.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Jamar Hayes of Dayton has been sentenced to 48 years to life in prison. The sentencing is for charges related to a shooting on US-35 in Riverside.

Information in a release details two people brought Shauna Cameron, the victim of a shooting, to Miami Valley Hospital. Cameron was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The investigation by Riverside Police determined the three victims had been in a vehicle on US 35 near Woodman Drive when their vehicle was shot at by an occupant in another vehicle,” a release said.

It is reported that Hayes was both the shooter and the ex-boyfriend of one of the people hurt.

Hayes was found guilty on all 22 counts:

2 counts of Murder, with 3-year and 5-year firearm specifications

4 counts of Felonious Assault, with 3-year and 5-year firearm specifications

6 counts of Intimidation of a Crime Witness

8 counts of Intimidation of a Crime Victim or Witness

1 count of Menacing by Stalking

1 count of Discharge of a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises, with 3-year firearm

specification