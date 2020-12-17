Dayton man sentenced after stealing car with 2-year-old inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of 19-year-old Derion Deandre Miliner, of Dayton, after he was convicted of stealing a car with a 2-year-old in the back seat.

Miliner will serve a range of five to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

On Aug. 27, authorities said he stole a vehicle from the Valero gas station on Valley Street in Dayton. The owner’s 2-year-old daughter was in the car at the time, and was found by an Amazon delivery driver on the side of the road a short time later.

Miliner was indicted on Sept. 18 for one count of Kidnapping and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. He was found guilty as charged on Nov. 25.