Dayton man sentenced 16 years to life for fatal shooting outside Sugar’s Lounge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced 16 years to life for the fatal shooting of John Reece outside of Sugar’s Lounge in July 2020.

During the early hours July 25, 2020, 44-year-old Emanuel Steven Dennis was in a vehicle that hit Reece’s vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant on North Main Street. Dennis exited his vehicle, walked to the driver’s side of the other car and fatally shot Reece.

He then fled the scene, but was located and taken into custody later that night.

Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the Dennis on July 30, 2020, on:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of having weapons while under disability – prior drug conviction

Three counts of tampering with evidence

The counts of murder and felonious assault also include three-year firearm specifications.

Dennis will have to serve 16 years in prison before parole is even considered.