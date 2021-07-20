Dayton man reindicted for December 2020 fatal assault at grocery store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been reindicted on charges related to the death of a man following an incident at a grocery store in December 2020.

Harvey Tyrone Bell, Sr. was initially indicted for felonious assault after 47-year-old Michael Goode, of Dayton, died following an incident at the Save Food Supermarket in December 2020.

The Montgomery County Coroner pronounced his death on Jan. 19 and determined he had died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Bell has since been reindicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury and is set to reappear in court Thursday, July 22, at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.