Dayton man receives 20 years-to-life for the murder of insurance agent

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of 37-year-old Joshua David Dehart, of Dayton, after he was convicted for a murder committed in March 2020.

Dehart will serve a total of 20 years-to-life in prison for killing 74-year-old Barton Wilson in his office March 9, 2020.

Kettering Police were called March 10, 2020, regarding a body inside Wilson’s insurance office on Wilmington Pike. Their investigation found that Wilson died from blunt force trauma to the back of the head.

Through witness statements, video surveillance and physical evidence, police were able to determine that Dehart was the suspect. He had worked as a handyman at Wilson’s rental properties.

On May 8, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on counts of

Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Burglary. Tuesday, Dehart was found guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. He will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served 20 years.