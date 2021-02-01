Dayton man pleads guilty to unlawfully possessing pipe bomb

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to unlawfully possessing a pipe bomb.

Michael Joshua Rhea, 27, pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered explosive device and to illegally possessing the explosive device as a frequent user of controlled substances.

According to court documents, in March 2020, Kettering police officers encountered Rhea while a warrant was out for his arrest. Officers discovered three methamphetamine pipes and a pipe bomb on Rhea and in his vehicle during the arrest.

The Dayton Police Department’s Regional Bomb Squad was called to the scene and safely removed the pipe bomb, which had a protruding fuse and was filled with powder and BBs.