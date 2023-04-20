DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting Dayton Police Officer Thadeu Holloway in September of 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In September of 2021, Officer Holloway was investigating a possible use of fraudulent cash at a Dollar General. While investigating, he found the 39-year-old Antwayne Deon Lowe in a parking lot and asked him about the incident. As Holloway approached, Lowe punched the officer in the face.

Holloway tased the man, but while Lowe was on the ground, he pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired, striking Holloway on the left side of his head. As Holloway fell, he returned fire, striking Lowe several times.

Both Holloway and Lowe were brought to the hospital for care.

On September 30, 2021, Lowe was indicted on multiple charges including:

One count of Felonious Assault on a Police Officer with a deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault on a Police Officer causing serious harm

One count of Assault on a Police Officer

One count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

One count of Possession of Cocaine

Lowe pleaded guilty to all charges on Wednesday, May 19, 2023. He will be sentenced on May 9.