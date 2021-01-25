Dayton man pleads guilty to conspiring to steal firearms from Sharonville store

Deputies are looking for 20-year-old Miyauhn Vineyard, also knows as Mook, for violating his court ordered probation. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiring with others to steal more than 50 firearms from Target World in Sharonville in June 2018.

Prosecutors said that Miyauhn Vineyard, 21, admitted that he and several others parked in an adjacent parking lot and cut off an exterior door lock to the store. He told them that they entered the business and proceeded to smash display cases and steal 58 firearms.

According to court documents, two days later, the ATF recovered 10 of the firearms stolen by the Vineyard through a third-party sale.

Vineyard pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.