Dayton man pleads guilty to armed bank robbery in federal court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Samuel Hayes, 61, of Dayton, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday to armed bank robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Those involved in his case have recommended a sentence of 141 months in prison.

According to court documents, on Jan. 11, 2020, Hayes robbed a credit union at gunpoint. Hayes entered the Universal One Federal Credit Union on Harshman Road in Dayton and pointed the firearm directly at credit union tellers and customers.

He managed to steal $3,770 during the robbery.

Hayes sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

