Dayton man indicted on charges related to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that 38-year-old Eric Humphries, of Dayton, has been indicted on charges related to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, Amber Smith, on Nov. 1.

Dayton Police were called to North Smithville Road on reports of a stabbing that Sunday. When they arrived, they found the 25-year-old victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

Authorities determined that Humphries stabbed Smith after he became angry with her when she asked him to get milk for their children. Police said that he then went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed her multiple times, killing her.

According to the indictment, two young children were in the house at the time of the stabbing.

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

Two counts Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Humphries is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 a.m.